Ramadan 2026: Sehri & Iftar Timings For Friday, March 2o In Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata

ANI

New Delhi: Muslims across the world are gearing up to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 this week. The festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, also known as Ramzan. India will celebrate Eid on Saturday as the Shawwal moon was not sighted on Thursday, according to Mufti Adil of the Ru’yat-e-Hilal Committee.

During this sacred month, Muslims start their fast after eating the Suhoor or Sehri meal in the early hours of the morning and then break it by having the Iftar meal after sunset. Therefore, knowing the correct timings of Sehri and Iftar is very important.

Sehri & Iftar Timings for 20 March

In Delhi, Sehri time is at 5:06 am and Iftar is at 6:33 pm. In Lucknow, Sehri is at 4:53 am and Iftar is at 6:19 pm. In Kolkata, Sehri is at 4:25 am and Iftar is at 5:49 pm.