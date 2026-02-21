 Ramadan 2026: Sehri & Iftar Timings For February 22 In Delhi, Bengaluru & Other Major Cities
Muslims observing Ramadan will fast from dawn to sunset on Sunday, February 22, 2026. In Delhi, Sehri is at 5:36 AM and Iftar at 6:15 PM, while Mumbai records 5:51 AM and 6:40 PM. Timings vary across cities and are approximate. People are advised to confirm with local religious authorities.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 06:57 PM IST
New Delhi: Ramadan is currently being observed across the world, with Muslims fasting from dawn to sunset every day. The sacred month is a time for prayer, self-control, charity and spirituality. Muslims abstain from consuming food and water till sunset. Sehri is the meal eaten before dawn. Iftar is the meal taken at sunset to break the fast.

As the fast begins before sunrise and ends at sunset, knowing the correct Sehri and Iftar timings becomes important. Below are the city-wise timings for Sunday, February 22, 2026.

Delhi

Sehri: 5:36 AM

Iftar: 6:15 PM

Mumbai

Sehri: 5:51 AM

Iftar: 6:40 PM

Bengaluru

Sehri: 5:29 AM

Iftar: 7:27 PM

Chennai

Sehri: 5:18 AM

Iftar: 6:16 PM

Kolkata

Sehri: 4:50 AM

Iftar: 5:36 PM

Hyderabad

Sehri: 5:27 AM

Iftar: 6:20 PM

Please note that these timings are approximate and can vary slightly based on local observations and methods of calculation. It's advisable to consult local religious authorities or community centres for precise timings in your area.

