Ramachandra Guha, fourth Indian to be awarded by American Historical Association

Awards for Publications:

The Herbert Baxter Adams Prize- Mar Hicks for 'How Britain Discarded Women Technologists and Lost Its Edge in Computing (MIT Press, 2018)' on Programmed Inequality.

The George Louis Beer Prize- Quinn Slobodian for Globalists: The End of Empire and the Birth of Neoliberalism

The Jerry Bentley Prize- Priya Satia for Empire of Guns: The Violent Making of the Industrial Revolution

The Albert J. Beveridge Award- Nan Enstad for Cigarettes, Inc.: An Intimate History of Corporate Imperialism

The James Henry Breasted Prize - Jack Tannousfor The Making of the Medieval Middle East: Religion, Society, and Simple Believers

The Raymond J. Cunningham Prize- Lena Giger for “The Right to Participate and the Right to Compete: Stanford Women’s Athletics, 1956–1995,”

The John H. Dunning Prize- Christina Snyder (Penn State Univ.) for Great Crossings: Indians, Settlers, and Slaves in the Age of Jackson (Oxford Univ. Press, 2017)

The John K. Fairbank Prize- Chris Courtney (Durham Univ.) for The Nature of Disaster in China: The 1931 Yangzi River Flood (Cambridge Univ. Press, 2018)

The Morris D. Forkosch Prize- Robert Saunders (Queen Mary Univ. of London) for Yes to Europe! The 1975 Referendum and Seventies Britain (Cambridge Univ. Press, 2018)

The Leo Gershoy Award -Hugh Cagle (Univ. of Utah) for Assembling the Tropics: Science and Medicine in Portugal’s Empire, 1450–1700 (Cambridge Univ. Press, 2018)

The William and Edwyna Gilbert Award - Sam Wineburg (Stanford Univ.), Mark Smith (Stanford History Education Group), and Joel Breakstone (Stanford Univ.), for “What Is Learned in College History Classes?” Journal of American History 104 (March 2018)

The J. Franklin Jameson Award- Bettine Birge (Univ. of Southern California) for Marriage and the Law in the Age of Khubilai Khan: Cases from the Yuan dianzhang (Harvard Univ. Press, 2017)

The Friedrich Katz Prize- Michel Gobat (Univ. of Pittsburgh) for Empire by Invitation: William Walker and Manifest Destiny in Central America (Harvard Univ. Press, 2018)

The Joan Kelly Memorial Prize for women’s history and/or feminist theory- Nicole E. Barnes (Duke Univ.) for Intimate Communities: Wartime Healthcare and the Birth of Modern China, 1937–1945 (Univ. of California Press, 2018)

The Martin A. Klein Prize- Michael A. Gomez (New York Univ.) for African Dominion: A New History of Empire in Early and Medieval West Africa (Princeton Univ. Press, 2018)

The Littleton-Griswold Prize- Martha S. Jones (Johns Hopkins Univ.) for Birthright Citizens: A History of Race and Rights in Antebellum America (Cambridge Univ. Press, 2018)

The J. Russell Major Prize for French history- Venus Bivar (Washington Univ. in St. Louis) for Organic Resistance: The Struggle over Industrial Farming in Postwar France (Univ. of North Carolina Press, 2018)

The Helen and Howard R. Marraro Prize- Helena Katalin Szépe (Univ. of South Florida) for Venice Illuminated: Power and Painting in Renaissance Manuscripts (Yale Univ. Press, 2018)

The George L. Mosse Prize- Guy Beiner (Ben-Gurion Univ. of the Negev) for Forgetful Remembrance: Social Forgetting and Vernacular Historiography of a Rebellion in Ulster (Oxford Univ. Press, 2018)

The John E. O’Connor Film Award for outstanding interpretations of history through film- Documentary: Bisbee ’17, Robert Greene, director and editor; Douglas Tirola, Susan Bedusa, Bennett Elliott, producers (4th Row Films, 2018)

Dramatic Feature: Colette, Wash Westmoreland, director; Elizabeth Karlsen, Pamela Koffler, Michel Litvak, Christine Vachon, producers (Killer Content, Number 9 Films, 2018)

The Eugenia M. Palmegiano Prize- Phoebe Musandu (Georgetown Univ., Qatar) for Pressing Interests: The Agenda and Influence of a Colonial East African Newspaper Sector (McGill-Queen’s Univ. Press, 2018)

The James A. Rawley Prize- Elena A. Schneider (Univ. of California, Berkeley) for The Occupation of Havana: War, Trade, and Slavery in the AtlanticWorld (Omohundro Institute of Early American History and Culture and Univ. of North Carolina Press, 2018)

The John F. Richards Prize- Sebastian R. Prange (Univ. of British Columbia) for Monsoon Islam: Trade and Faith on the Medieval Malabar Coast (Cambridge Univ. Press, 2018)

The Dorothy Rosenberg Prize- James Loeffler (Univ. of Virginia) for Rooted Cosmopolitans: Jews and Human Rights in the Twentieth Century (Yale Univ. Press, 2018)

The Roy Rosenzweig Prize for Innovation in Digital History- Robert K. Nelson, Justin Madron, Nathaniel Ayers, and Edward Ayers (Digital Scholarship Lab, Univ. of Richmond) for American Panorama: An Atlas of United States History

The Wesley-Logan Prize- Yuko Miki (Fordham Univ.) for Frontiers of Citizenship: A Black and Indigenous History of Postcolonial Brazil (Cambridge Univ. Press, 2018)

Awards for Scholarly and Professional Distinction

The Eugene Asher Distinguished Teaching Award- Trevor Getz (San Francisco State Univ.)

The Beveridge Family Teaching Prize- John Hopper (Granada Public Schools, CO)

Equity Awards- Individual: Calvin White Jr. (Univ. of Arkansas)

Institution: Howard University, Department of History,

The Herbert Feis Award- Sonia Hernandez (Texas A&M Univ.), Trinidad Gonzales (South Texas Coll.), John Morán González (Univ. of Texas at Austin), Benjamin Johnson (Loyola Univ. of Chicago), and Monica Muñoz Martinez (Brown Univ.) for the Refusing to Forget project

The Nancy Lyman Roelker Mentorship Award for teachers of history- Stephen Sullivan (Sacred Heart Academy, Hempstead, NY)

The Honorary Foreign Member- Ramachandra Guha, India