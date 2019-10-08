Ramachandra Guha, fourth Indian to be awarded by American Historical Association

Ramachandra Guha, a pioneering Indian historian and biographer from Bengaluru becomes the third Indian historian since 1884 to be honoured by the prestigious American Historical Association (AHA).
The American Historical Association announced its list of 2019 prize winners, and Ramachandra Guha features as the Honorary Foreign Member.
Mr Guha took to Twitter to thank the AHA for honouring his work. He also thanked his wife Sujata Guha, his teacher Late Anjan Ghosh, and his first editor, Dr Rukun Advani for assisting him with their knowledge and support.
The Honorary Foreign Member award is presented to foreign scholars for their distinguished work in the field of history and assistance to the work of American historians in their country.
The AHA will facilitate prize winners at the 134th annual meeting in New York City on January 3rd to 6th, 2020. The ceremony will take place on Friday, January 3, in the Sheraton New York’s Metropolitan Ballroom East at 7:00 p.m., right after the meeting’s opening reception.
Along with Ramachandra Guha, the AHA will be awarding several other history contributors. Find the final list of 2019 AHA prize winners below.
Awards for Publications:
Mar Hicks for 'How Britain Discarded Women Technologists and Lost Its Edge in Computing (MIT Press, 2018)' on Programmed Inequality.
Quinn Slobodian for Globalists: The End of Empire and the Birth of Neoliberalism
Priya Satia for Empire of Guns: The Violent Making of the Industrial Revolution
Nan Enstad for Cigarettes, Inc.: An Intimate History of Corporate Imperialism
Jack Tannousfor The Making of the Medieval Middle East: Religion, Society, and Simple Believers
Lena Giger for “The Right to Participate and the Right to Compete: Stanford Women’s Athletics, 1956–1995,”
Christina Snyder (Penn State Univ.) for Great Crossings: Indians, Settlers, and Slaves in the Age of Jackson (Oxford Univ. Press, 2017)
Chris Courtney (Durham Univ.) for The Nature of Disaster in China: The 1931 Yangzi River Flood (Cambridge Univ. Press, 2018)
Robert Saunders (Queen Mary Univ. of London) for Yes to Europe! The 1975 Referendum and Seventies Britain (Cambridge Univ. Press, 2018)
-Hugh Cagle (Univ. of Utah) for Assembling the Tropics: Science and Medicine in Portugal’s Empire, 1450–1700 (Cambridge Univ. Press, 2018)
- Sam Wineburg (Stanford Univ.), Mark Smith (Stanford History Education Group), and Joel Breakstone (Stanford Univ.), for “What Is Learned in College History Classes?” Journal of American History 104 (March 2018)
Bettine Birge (Univ. of Southern California) for Marriage and the Law in the Age of Khubilai Khan: Cases from the Yuan dianzhang (Harvard Univ. Press, 2017)
Michel Gobat (Univ. of Pittsburgh) for Empire by Invitation: William Walker and Manifest Destiny in Central America (Harvard Univ. Press, 2018)
Nicole E. Barnes (Duke Univ.) for Intimate Communities: Wartime Healthcare and the Birth of Modern China, 1937–1945 (Univ. of California Press, 2018)
Michael A. Gomez (New York Univ.) for African Dominion: A New History of Empire in Early and Medieval West Africa (Princeton Univ. Press, 2018)
Martha S. Jones (Johns Hopkins Univ.) for Birthright Citizens: A History of Race and Rights in Antebellum America (Cambridge Univ. Press, 2018)
Venus Bivar (Washington Univ. in St. Louis) for Organic Resistance: The Struggle over Industrial Farming in Postwar France (Univ. of North Carolina Press, 2018)
Helena Katalin Szépe (Univ. of South Florida) for Venice Illuminated: Power and Painting in Renaissance Manuscripts (Yale Univ. Press, 2018)
Guy Beiner (Ben-Gurion Univ. of the Negev) for Forgetful Remembrance: Social Forgetting and Vernacular Historiography of a Rebellion in Ulster (Oxford Univ. Press, 2018)
Documentary: Bisbee ’17, Robert Greene, director and editor; Douglas Tirola, Susan Bedusa, Bennett Elliott, producers (4th Row Films, 2018)
Dramatic Feature: Colette, Wash Westmoreland, director; Elizabeth Karlsen, Pamela Koffler, Michel Litvak, Christine Vachon, producers (Killer Content, Number 9 Films, 2018)
Phoebe Musandu (Georgetown Univ., Qatar) for Pressing Interests: The Agenda and Influence of a Colonial East African Newspaper Sector (McGill-Queen’s Univ. Press, 2018)
Elena A. Schneider (Univ. of California, Berkeley) for The Occupation of Havana: War, Trade, and Slavery in the AtlanticWorld (Omohundro Institute of Early American History and Culture and Univ. of North Carolina Press, 2018)
Sebastian R. Prange (Univ. of British Columbia) for Monsoon Islam: Trade and Faith on the Medieval Malabar Coast (Cambridge Univ. Press, 2018)
James Loeffler (Univ. of Virginia) for Rooted Cosmopolitans: Jews and Human Rights in the Twentieth Century (Yale Univ. Press, 2018)
Robert K. Nelson, Justin Madron, Nathaniel Ayers, and Edward Ayers (Digital Scholarship Lab, Univ. of Richmond) for American Panorama: An Atlas of United States History
Yuko Miki (Fordham Univ.) for Frontiers of Citizenship: A Black and Indigenous History of Postcolonial Brazil (Cambridge Univ. Press, 2018)
Awards for Scholarly and Professional Distinction
Trevor Getz (San Francisco State Univ.)
John Hopper (Granada Public Schools, CO)
Individual: Calvin White Jr. (Univ. of Arkansas)
Institution: Howard University, Department of History,
Sonia Hernandez (Texas A&M Univ.), Trinidad Gonzales (South Texas Coll.), John Morán González (Univ. of Texas at Austin), Benjamin Johnson (Loyola Univ. of Chicago), and Monica Muñoz Martinez (Brown Univ.) for the Refusing to Forget project
Stephen Sullivan (Sacred Heart Academy, Hempstead, NY)
Ramachandra Guha, India
Mary Elizabeth Berry
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)