Ram Temple Trust Begins Interviews For First Full-Time CEO Post; 18 Candidates Shortlisted From 5,200 Applications | AI

Ayodhya: The selection process for the first full-time Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust entered its final stage on Tuesday as interviews of shortlisted candidates began at the Ram temple complex in Ayodhya.

A three-member selection committee started one-on-one interviews of 18 candidates on Tuesday morning. The process is expected to continue on Wednesday. The panel will subsequently recommend three names to the Trust for final consideration, with the appointment likely to be announced in the Trust meeting scheduled for September 2.

Over 5,200 Applications Received For CEO Position

The Trust had opened applications for the CEO post in early July, with the last date for submission set as July 18. More than 5,200 applications were received from across the country. After nearly 20 days of detailed scrutiny, the selection committee shortlisted 18 candidates for the interview round.

The shortlist includes retired bureaucrats, former senior corporate executives, retired defence officials, and a few candidates with experience in managing large temples and religious trusts, including from South India.

The interviews are being conducted by a high-level three-member panel comprising Justice Pramod Kohli, a retired Supreme Court judge, Lieutenant General Vishnukant Chaturvedi, who is retired from the Army, and Suresh Haware, a retired nuclear scientist and former chairperson of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust in Shirdi.

The panel is holding closed-door interviews at the pilgrim facilitation centre within the Ram temple complex. All 18 candidates have reached Ayodhya for the interviews.

CEO To Oversee Temple Administration And Operations

The Trust had laid down clear eligibility criteria for the CEO position. Candidates must be Indian citizens, practising Hindus, and graduates between 50 and 70 years of age. They should have a minimum of 20 years of experience in administration, finance or management. Prior experience in managing temples or religious institutions has been given preference.

Fluency in both Hindi and English is mandatory. The selected candidate will be required to reside in Ayodhya during the tenure and is expected to be a strict vegetarian and teetotaller, adhering to Hindu traditions.

The CEO will be appointed initially for a three-year term. The person appointed to the post will be responsible for overseeing the overall management of the Ram temple affairs, including administrative, financial and operational matters.

Appointment Seen As Key Step After Donation Controversy

The recruitment drive comes against the backdrop of an ongoing investigation into alleged embezzlement of temple donations. The Trust had recently reconstituted a committee of seers to oversee religious affairs of the temple while the probe into the donation theft continues.

The search committee held its first meeting on July 12 to finalise the eligibility criteria and selection process. Due to the large volume of applications received, the Trust deferred the selection process by about a month to allow for proper scrutiny of all candidates.

The final interviews are taking place on August 11 and 12. After the interview round concludes, the panel will prepare a list of three recommended candidates and submit it to the Trust. The final decision on the appointment is expected to be taken in the Trust meeting on September 2.

This is the first time the Ram Temple Trust is appointing a full-time CEO to manage the day-to-day administrative machinery of the temple. The appointment is seen as a crucial step in strengthening the governance structure of the Trust, especially in the wake of the recent donation controversy.

The selected candidate will play a key role in ensuring transparency in temple operations, managing the growing influx of pilgrims, and overseeing the financial and administrative systems of one of the most prominent religious institutions in the country.

With the interview process now underway, all eyes are on Ayodhya as the Trust moves closer to appointing its first chief executive officer.