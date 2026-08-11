Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight Pilot Tests Positive In Second Dope Test: Reports

The pilot-in-command of an Air India flight that suffered a sudden 300-foot altitude loss last week has reportedly tested positive for a narcotic substance in a second dope test, according to media reports citing sources. The development comes amid heightened scrutiny of the airline following the incident.

Flight loses altitude during cruise

The Air India A320 flight, AI2379, was flying from Phuket to Delhi on August 4 when it abruptly lost around 300 feet of altitude during cruise. The incident left passengers and crew members injured, with the aircraft later landing safely in Delhi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The pilot had initially undergone a psychoactive-substance screening after the flight, with the result described by the Civil Aviation Ministry as “not negative”. The sample was subsequently sent for confirmatory laboratory testing. Both pilots were taken off the flying roster pending the outcome of the investigation.

Investigation into incident underway

The reported positive result of the second test comes as Air India faces increased regulatory scrutiny over the incident. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is probing the sudden altitude loss, while the aircraft's flight data and cockpit voice recorders are being examined. Airbus is also set to assist with the investigation.

Air India CEO meets officials

The development came hours after Air India's outgoing CEO Campbell Wilson met senior officials at the Ministry of Civil Aviation in New Delhi. The meeting was attended by senior aviation officials, including representatives of the ministry, DGCA and AAIB.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Wilson said the airline had provided an update on the investigation and that the aviation minister would decide on further communication.