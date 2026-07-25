Ram Temple Trust Begins Extensive CEO Screening With 34-Point Questionnaire Covering Experience, Crowd Control And Vision | X @ians_india

Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has begun an extensive screening process for applicants seeking the post of Chief Executive Officer, asking candidates to furnish details through a 34-point online questionnaire covering everything from administrative experience and crowd management skills to religious engagement and vision for the temple.

Selection Timeline and Shortlisting

The three-member selection committee has sent a Google Form to all applicants and is expected to shortlist the three best candidates from more than 5,200 applications before submitting its recommendations to the Trust by September 2.

The questionnaire begins with nine personal information fields, requiring applicants to provide their full name, date of birth, age and complete contact details, including address, city, state, mobile number and email. Candidates are also required to indicate their proficiency in Hindi and English by selecting from predefined options.

Educational Qualifications and Employment History

The selection committee has placed significant emphasis on educational qualifications and administrative experience. Applicants must disclose their highest academic qualification, ranging from graduation to doctoral degrees, along with details of their current or previous employment. They are also required to specify whether they are serving or retired and provide complete information about the organisation where they worked.

Candidates have been asked to indicate the length of their experience in corporate, administrative or managerial roles by selecting from categories including 20 to 30 years and more than 30 years. They must also identify the sector in which they have worked, such as corporate, defence, civil administration, bureaucracy, public sector undertakings, banking or information technology.

Leadership and Workforce Management

The questionnaire further seeks details about leadership experience, asking candidates to specify the size of the workforce they have managed, with options ranging from 1,000 to more than 5,000 employees.

Given the scale of religious gatherings in Ayodhya, crowd management has emerged as a key criterion. Applicants must provide details of major events they have organised or supervised, including the estimated attendance, duration of the event, the year in which it was held, its name and the role performed by the applicant. The form includes attendance categories ranging from 5,000 to over 20,000 participants.

Association With Religious and Social Bodies

The committee has also included questions relating to an applicant's association with social, religious or temple organisations. Candidates are required to disclose whether they have previously worked with any religious institution, monastery or social organisation and indicate the duration of that association. They are also asked to describe the scale of the organisation.

In another section, applicants have been asked to explain their vision for the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, outline their proposed work plan and offer suggestions for the future management of the temple complex. They are also required to highlight any exceptional professional or social achievements and submit the names and contact details of at least two eminent persons as references to verify their credentials.

The questionnaire also seeks information about the applicant's religious outlook, asking candidates to describe themselves in terms of their commitment to the Hindu faith through multiple-choice options.

A senior member of the Trust said the final selection for the sensitive post would be made under the direct oversight of the Central government and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The source said the successful candidate would be appointed only after securing the approval of both, adding that the Centre and the RSS would also play an important role in the selection of key staff for the CEO's office in the future.