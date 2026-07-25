Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation Fulfils One CJP Demand, Protest To Continue Over Pending Issues

Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister | X

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday said that while one of its key demands had been met with the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, its protest would continue until the remaining demands were addressed. The outfit said Pradhan's resignation marked only the first step, with several other issues still unresolved.

In a post on X, the CJP shared an updated list of its demands, marking Pradhan's resignation as fulfilled. However, it reiterated its demand for ₹1 crore compensation to the families of students who died by suicide, no action against student protesters, and a public apology from the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Delhi Police.

Cockroach Janta Party withdraws its nationwide agitation with immediate effect



All demands of the Cockroach Janta Party have been accepted by the government:



1. Maximum possible compensation for families of NEET paper leak-related suicides



2. All FIRs by Central govt and… pic.twitter.com/LZhnVfFmiE — The Public Voice (@PublicVoice_4u) July 25, 2026

One demand met, three remain

Sharing what it called an updated "Demand Rooster", the CJP listed the status of its demands. It marked "Dharmendra Pradhan must resign" as completed while describing the remaining three demands as pending. The party added, "Jantar Mantar & Entire Country Is Still Waiting On The Rest Of The Demands."

The organisation's latest statement suggests that it sees Pradhan's resignation as a significant development but not the end of its campaign. By continuing the protest at Jantar Mantar, the CJP is signalling that it intends to keep pressure on the government until all of its demands are addressed.

Celebrations at protest site after resignation

The Cockroach Janta Party also welcomed Pradhan's resignation, with party member Abhijeet Dipke hailing it as a landmark moment. "Kaha jaata tha iss sarkar main istife nahi hote. Jhukti hai duniya, jhukaane vaala chahiye," Dipke said.

"We have done it," he added, claiming that this was the first resignation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. Visuals from the protest site showed supporters celebrating after news of the minister's resignation emerged.

Earlier in the day, Pradhan announced on X that he was stepping down to ensure that the country's youth was not "trapped in a web of confusion". His resignation letter was addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"For more than four decades, I have been associated with students, teachers, and the cause of education reform. I have always believed that a strong, inclusive, and forward-looking education system is the foundation of a strong nation," Pradhan said in his resignation letter.