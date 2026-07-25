'Chhatra Shakti Zindabad': CJP Hails Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation As Victory For Student Protest

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan |

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday welcomed the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, describing it as a major victory for students who had been protesting over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination.

Sharing Pradhan's resignation letter on social media platform X, the party celebrated the development with the slogan, "Chhatra Shakti Zindabad" (Long live student power). The resignation came after weeks of large-scale protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where students had demanded Pradhan's exit over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy.

Student Pressure Forces Political Shift

Celebrations erupted at the protest site soon after the resignation was announced. Videos from Jantar Mantar showed students celebrating with jubilation alongside Dipke, reflecting what protesters viewed as the success of a sustained student movement.

Pradhan stepped down on Saturday and later shared a resignation letter in Hindi addressed to the country's youth. In the letter, he said he was accepting moral responsibility for the developments surrounding the medical entrance examination, while maintaining that the government had acted swiftly once irregularities were detected, HT reports.

Pradhan Defends Government's Response

The former minister said that after irregularities surfaced in the NEET-UG examination conducted on May 3, 2026, the Narendra Modi government immediately handed over the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), cancelled the examination, and conducted a fresh test on June 21.

According to Pradhan, the re-examination was conducted successfully through a "whole-of-government approach", with the Centre, state governments and district administrations working together to ensure smooth conduct.

Sharp Message on 'Misinformation'

While explaining his decision, Pradhan alleged that "individuals occupying responsible positions" had attempted to mislead students during the controversy, saying their actions had caused him "deep anguish". Although he did not name anyone, he has criticised Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over the issue in recent days.

Pradhan said the developments over the past 10 days had saddened him but stressed that the issue was never about personal prestige. He said his resignation was aimed at protecting students and preventing the situation from being exploited in a manner that could harm national unity.

Resignation Meant to Protect Students, Says Pradhan

In his letter, Pradhan said he had submitted his resignation to the Prime Minister to ensure that anti-national forces could not take advantage of the situation, that the country's unity remained intact, and that students did not become entangled in legal complications.

He also appealed to young people not to fall into what he described as "the trap of misinformation and confusion", urging them to focus on their studies and future careers. While the CJP projected the resignation as a victory for student activism, Pradhan maintained that his decision was taken in the larger interest of students and the country.