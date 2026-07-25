'Thanks For Calling Us Cockroaches': How A CJI Remark Snowballed Into A Movement That Forced Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant | Representative Image

A remark made by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant during a Supreme Court hearing in May has come full circle after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday amid sustained protests over the NEET-UG paper leak.

Addressing supporters at Jantar Mantar shortly after Pradhan stepped down, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke thanked the Chief Justice for what he described as the spark behind the movement. "I would like to thank CJI Surya Kant. If he hadn't called us cockroaches, I wouldn't have come to India. This movement would not have started," Dipke said from the protest stage.

From courtroom remark to street movement

The movement traces its roots to a Supreme Court hearing on May 15 regarding Senior Advocate designation. During the proceedings, CJI Surya Kant remarked that "there are youngsters like cockroaches, who don't get any employment and don't have any place in the profession". The Chief Justice later clarified that his comments were aimed only at people holding fake law degrees and not unemployed youth in general.

Kant has since maintained that sections of the media misquoted his remarks. However, the clarification did little to stop the comment from going viral, with many young people continuing to debate and criticise it online.

Dipke, then a Boston-based student and former communications strategist with the Aam Aadmi Party, responded to the remark on X the very next day. On May 16, he announced the formation of the Cockroach Janta Party, describing it as a platform for "all the 'cockroaches' out there". In a satirical post, he listed the eligibility criteria as being unemployed, lazy, chronically online and able to rant professionally.

A protest that refused to fade

What began as an online satire gradually turned into a full-fledged protest movement as public anger over the NEET-UG paper leak intensified. Dipke returned to India in early June and began leading demonstrations near Jantar Mantar.

The movement's main demand was the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged examination irregularities. The campaign gathered further momentum when educator and activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the protests with an indefinite hunger strike on June 28.

Wangchuk ended his 26-day fast earlier this week after the Centre gave written assurances that no cases would be registered against peaceful protesters, Parliament would take up examination reforms and accountability, and compensation for the families of students who died by suicide following the alleged paper leak would be considered.

Even after Wangchuk ended his fast, the Cockroach Janta Party continued to press for Pradhan's resignation. The group stood by its demand despite a lathicharge on protesters on July 20 and the government's firm public stance, which eventually softened.

In his resignation letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pradhan said he was stepping down "keeping the future of students in mind". He also said the decision was taken to ensure that "anti-national elements are not benefitted by the situation at Jantar Mantar and across the country".

With Pradhan's resignation, the movement that began with a controversial courtroom remark has achieved its central demand, marking an unusual journey from a viral social media response to a protest campaign that ultimately led to a Cabinet resignation.