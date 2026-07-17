Ram Temple Donation Theft: SIT To Submit Interim Report To SC, Seeks More Time; Trust Begins 10-Day Prayaschit Ritual | X

Ayodhya: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged theft of offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is expected to submit an interim status report to the Supreme Court on Monday while seeking more time from the Uttar Pradesh government to complete its final investigation, even as the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has begun a 10-day purification and atonement ritual following the scandal.

According to highly placed sources, the interim report is being filed in compliance with the Supreme Court's directions. The SIT is likely to seek additional time for its final report, saying several crucial aspects of the investigation are still under examination.

Investigators are continuing to scrutinise the temple's donation counting system, alleged financial irregularities, banking transactions, the role of the accused and related documents. Fresh leads that emerged during custodial interrogation and recent recoveries are also being verified before the probe is concluded, sources said.

The SIT had submitted its preliminary report to the Uttar Pradesh government on June 23. The inquiry reportedly identified five major deficiencies in the temple's administrative, financial and operational systems.

According to sources, the investigation found serious lapses in the handling of donations from the point they were collected inside the temple complex until they were transported to the bank and counted. The absence of adequate security and monitoring during this process was cited as one of the key reasons that allowed alleged irregularities in donation management.

The probe also reportedly found that gold and silver ornaments offered by devotees were not being properly catalogued or recorded. In several instances, the storage and documentation of valuable jewellery did not meet prescribed standards, sources said.

The SIT is also understood to have questioned the process of appointments within the temple administration. It reportedly found that several appointments were made on recommendations rather than through prescribed procedures and eligibility norms, affecting administrative accountability.

Based on its findings, the SIT has recommended strengthening financial controls, improving transparency in donation management, fixing accountability and introducing reforms in administrative practices. The state government is examining these recommendations before deciding the next course of action, sources said.

Meanwhile, highly placed sources said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the progress of the investigation during their meeting in New Delhi on July 14. The final report is expected to be placed before the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust at its meeting on July 22 after the remaining investigation is completed.

Amid the ongoing probe, the temple trust has launched a 10-day prayaschit ritual in accordance with Hindu religious traditions observed after incidents considered to have affected a temple's sanctity.

Pryaschit Yagya begins

Around 70 Vedic priests are conducting simultaneous rituals at the sanctum sanctorum, the parikrama path and other locations within the temple complex. The ceremonies include Vedic chanting, Rudrabhishek, havan and special prayers to Lord Ram.

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Trust functionaries said the objective of the ritual is to seek forgiveness before the deity and restore the temple's spiritual purity. The trust's treasurer said the true meaning of prayaschit is to acknowledge mistakes and ensure they are never repeated. He said the temple's management and security systems are being strengthened to prevent any recurrence of such incidents.

Meanwhile, sources said Gopal Rao, who was overseeing temple construction, has left Ayodhya after being relieved of his responsibilities following the temple construction committee meeting on July 6. They said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has reassigned him, although his new place of posting has not been disclosed.