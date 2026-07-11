Ram Temple Donation Theft Probe: SIT Finds No Documentary Evidence Against Champat Rai, Names Dr Anil Mishra | File photo

Ayodhya: Former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai has so far remained outside the direct ambit of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged Ram Temple donation theft, with investigators reportedly finding no official documents bearing his signature in connection with the trust's financial and donation counting processes.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, the SIT found that although Champat Rai exercised overall control over the trust's functioning, all key paperwork related to banking arrangements, donation counting procedures and administrative approvals was handled by former trustee Dr Anil Mishra. As a result, the preliminary SIT report fixed responsibility on Mishra while making no direct reference to Champat Rai.

The alleged theft of temple donations had put both Champat Rai and Dr Mishra under scrutiny. However, when the SIT submitted its preliminary findings, only Mishra was named for alleged lapses. The omission of Champat Rai's name drew attention as he was widely regarded as the key functionary overseeing the trust's affairs.

Sources said the investigation found no documentary evidence directly linking Champat Rai to decisions under examination. In contrast, investigators recovered records carrying Dr Mishra's signatures, including the memorandum of understanding with the bank and the standard operating procedure governing the counting of donations. These documents have formed a significant part of the evidence relied upon by the SIT.

The sources added that the preliminary inquiry has been completed, while a detailed investigation is in its final stages. The expanded report is expected to be submitted to the state government on or after July 15. Officials familiar with the probe indicated that the detailed report may examine Champat Rai's supervisory role and could hold him accountable for alleged administrative negligence, as oversight of the trust's functioning rested with the top management.

Investigators are also examining the process through which staff were recruited and assigned sensitive responsibilities connected with donation handling. Sources said these appointments may form part of the findings on administrative lapses. The probe is also looking into the role of Tinnu Yadav, considered close to Champat Rai, who allegedly had access to the keys of donation boxes.

Meanwhile, the investigation has created anxiety among employees associated with the temple's donation counting operations. Sources said several workers have stopped reporting for duty following questioning by the SIT and the police.

Read Also Supreme Court To Hear Pleas Seeking CBI Probe Into Alleged Ram Temple Donation Embezzlement On July...

Officials said around 20 to 25 personnel earlier engaged in counting donations have remained absent in recent days, forcing the authorities to carry out the work with a reduced workforce. Nearly ten of those absent had already been questioned by investigators and are believed to fear possible legal action.

The bank had engaged a private security agency that deployed 46 housekeeping personnel for donation counting. Six of them, identified as Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish, Avinash, Karunesh Pandey and Ramashankar, were arrested and later sent to jail in connection with the alleged theft. While the agency removed those six employees, the remaining workers continued their duties until attendance began dropping over the past few days. At present, only about 17 to 18 personnel are reportedly attending work.

Temple functionaries claimed several workers had voluntarily left their jobs, though the security agency maintained that only the six arrested employees had been removed and no resignations had been received from the others.