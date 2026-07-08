Ram Temple Donation Theft Probe: Fake Trust Receipt Book Recovered During Custodial Interrogation | X/DD News

Ayodhya: Police have recovered an old fake receipt book bearing the logo of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust during the custodial interrogation of three accused arrested in the Ram Temple donation theft case, investigators said on Wednesday.

The three accused, Lavkush Mishra, Anukalp Mishra and Karunesh Pandey, were taken on a 40-hour police remand after being brought from Faizabad jail to the police lines early Wednesday morning. Interrogation has been continuing since then.

According to sources, the recovered receipt book closely resembles the original receipts once issued by the trust and carries the trust's official logo. During questioning, the accused allegedly admitted that they used the forged receipts to collect money from devotees who wished to donate to the temple.

Investigators said the accused, along with the alleged kingpin Tinnu Yadav and others, would hand over the fake receipts to donors to make the transactions appear genuine. The practice reportedly stopped after the trust shifted to an online receipt system, making the forged receipt books redundant.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) had earlier stated that CCTV footage showed the three accused allegedly slipping currency notes into their pockets while handling donations at the temple premises.

As part of the probe, Ayodhya police also carried out raids in the Milkipur area. Search operations were conducted at the residence of a relative of accused Anukalp Mishra in Inayatnagar. Investigators are trying to determine whether the accused purchased movable and immovable assets through digital transactions or by using cash allegedly siphoned off from temple donations.

Meanwhile, a fresh dispute has emerged over the status of Gopal Rao, who was removed from the trust. Gopal Rao, whose official name is Gopal Nagarkote, claimed that he continues to be a trustee and denied reports that he had been removed.

However, the press note issued by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust after its meeting on Monday stated that Gopal Nagarkote had been removed from the list of special invitee members. He had originally been inducted into the trust in that capacity under his official name.

The investigation has also widened beyond the alleged theft of donations. The SIT has begun scrutinising expenditure related to major events organised by the trust, including the consecration ceremony of January 22, 2024, and the flag hoisting ceremony held on November 25, 2025.

Officials are examining bills, vouchers and other financial records linked to the two events. According to trust records, Rs 113 crore was spent on the consecration ceremony, which was attended by around 8,000 invited guests. The flag hoisting event reportedly involved an expenditure of Rs 10.12 crore. The SIT is verifying whether the expenses were supported by proper documentation and financial procedures.