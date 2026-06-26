Ram Temple Donation Row: Trust Files FIR After SIT Flags Alleged Theft, Irregularities | X/DD News

Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Thursday lodged an FIR in connection with the alleged theft and irregularities involving donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, days after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitted its preliminary findings to the Uttar Pradesh government.

The complaint, filed by trust member Krishna Mohan on the basis of the SIT's initial report, names eight accused. Notably, the FIR does not include the name of trust general secretary Champat Rai, though his close associate Ramshankar Yadav, popularly known as Tinnu Yadav, has been named among the accused.

According to officials, the case has been registered under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5).

The development comes two days after the three-member SIT submitted its preliminary report to the state government. The report was handed over by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad after an inquiry into allegations of theft and financial irregularities related to temple donations.

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Sources familiar with the probe had earlier indicated that the SIT's findings had raised questions over the roles of several individuals linked to the temple administration, including Champat Rai, trustee Dr Anil Mishra and construction in-charge Gopal Rao. A total of 17 people were reportedly identified during the investigation, and FIRs against them were considered likely. However, none of these senior functionaries have been named in the FIR filed on Thursday.

During the investigation, SIT officials reportedly found that keys to several donation boxes were in the possession of Ramshankar Yadav alias Tinnu, a finding that became a significant part of the inquiry.

The SIT also scrutinised the financial profiles of nearly 150 temple employees and sevadars. Investigators flagged individuals whose economic conditions appeared to have changed substantially after the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22, 2024, according to sources associated with the probe.

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The controversy surfaced after allegations of theft of offerings and financial irregularities in the handling of donations made by devotees. Rejecting charges of wrongdoing, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had denied any financial misconduct and sought an impartial inquiry, following which the Uttar Pradesh government constituted the SIT.

As part of its investigation, the SIT questioned several individuals associated with the temple administration, including Champat Rai. The issue has since triggered a political storm, with opposition parties demanding transparency in the management of donations received by the temple.

The FIR marks the first formal criminal action arising from the SIT investigation and is expected to be followed by further questioning and scrutiny of financial records linked to the case.