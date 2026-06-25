AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh Submits 11 Land Deal Documents To SIT, Alleges Ram Temple Land Scam

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday intensified its allegations over land transactions linked to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, with Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh submitting documents related to 11 land deals to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the matter.

Documents submitted to SIT

After handing over the papers, Singh claimed that the documents pointed to large-scale financial irregularities in land purchases allegedly involving individuals associated with the Ram Temple. In a post on X, he wrote that the trust had committed a “multi-crore scam” in the name of land acquisition and said he had submitted all relevant records to the SIT, adding that only “Lord Ram knows” what action would follow.

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According to the documents cited by Singh, several properties were allegedly purchased from local owners at relatively low prices before being sold to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust at substantially higher values. He alleged that some transactions involved common witnesses, including then BJP mayor Hrishikesh Upadhyay and trust member Anil Mishra.

Transactions under scrutiny

Among the transactions highlighted was a March 18, 2021 deal in which land reportedly bought for around Rs 4.97 crore was later purchased by trust general secretary Champat Rai for Rs 8 crore. In another case from the same date, land allegedly acquired for Rs 2 crore was sold to the trust for Rs 18.5 crore, with Singh claiming the difference reflected an unjustified gain.

The AAP leader also pointed to transactions involving Deep Narayan, identified as the nephew of former BJP mayor Hrishikesh Upadhyay. According to the documents, one parcel purchased for Rs 20 lakh was later sold to the trust for Rs 2.5 crore, while another piece of land received as a donation was subsequently sold to the trust for Rs 1 crore.

Singh further raised questions over purchases made in 2023 and 2024, including a property allegedly bought for over Rs 55 crore and another reportedly acquired for Rs 23.61 crore despite claims that it was classified as nazul land. He urged authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the transactions.

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Kejriwal raises fresh allegations

Meanwhile, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, speaking to reporters in Lucknow, levelled fresh allegations regarding donations made to the Ram Temple, claiming that cash, silver and jewellery offered by devotees had been misappropriated. He also criticised the SIT, alleging that it lacked the authority to carry out an effective probe and describing it as an exercise aimed at shielding influential individuals.