Ram Temple Donation Row: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Targets Yogi Govt, Says SP Can Help Identify 'Conspirators

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav | File Image

Lucknow: The political battle over alleged irregularities in the donation fund of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya intensified, with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav taking a swipe at the Uttar Pradesh government after it constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

In a post on social media platform X, the former chief minister claimed that those behind the alleged conspiracy were "not far away" and said the police would not have to look far if they genuinely wanted to uncover the truth.

"The roots of this conspiracy are not far away. If the truth has to come out, there will be no need to go very far to take action," Yadav wrote. He added that if the police failed to identify those responsible, the Samajwadi Party was ready to help.

Although Yadav did not name anyone in his post, the remarks came amid an escalating controversy over allegations of financial irregularities in the donations received by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

The Uttar Pradesh government recently constituted an SIT after the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust sought an impartial probe. The Trust said misleading information was being circulated on social media and other platforms to tarnish the temple's image and requested an independent investigation to establish the facts.

Earlier, Yadav had alleged that reports of crores of rupees missing from the temple's donation fund warranted judicial intervention and that the courts should take suo motu cognisance of the matter.

Rejecting the allegations, Trust General Secretary Champat Rai said the temple's accounts were already undergoing an internal audit. He said officials of the Trust and the State Bank of India periodically verify the accounts and that no evidence of embezzlement or financial irregularities had surfaced so far.

The issue has also triggered reactions from within the BJP. Former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had claimed that he was aware of the alleged misuse of donation funds but declined to reveal further details publicly.

Senior BJP leader Rajneesh Singh has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking disclosure of the Trust's assets, bank accounts, expenditure and land transactions to ensure greater transparency and accountability.