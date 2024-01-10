Ram Temple Consecration: Shankaracharya Of Govardhana Peeth In Puri To Skip Ceremony; Here's Why |

The consecration ceremony at the Ram Mandir, scheduled for January 22, has become mired in controversy as one of the Shankaracharyas -- Swami Nischalananda Saraswati, the Shankaracharya of Govardhana Peeth in Puri -- has declared his intent to abstain from the Prana Prathishta (installation) function.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the proceedings, the prominent Hindu seer voiced his concerns, stating that he is averse to the involvement of political figures in the sacred event. The Shankaracharya firmly believes that PM Modi should not partake in the physical installation of the Ram idol. In his view, the responsibility of consecrating the idol lies with priests and sadhus, not politicians. "Why are so many politicians expected to be present?" he questioned, justifying his decision to abstain from the ceremony.

No Advice Or Guidance Sought..: Shankaracharya

There are four Shankaracharyas in India. Of these, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati is important because jurisdiction of Govardhan Peetham spans up to Prayag in Uttar Pradesh, but Shankaracharya claims that neither his advice nor guidance was sought for the January 22 ceremony.

While the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust remains tight-lipped about the development, asserting that invitations have been extended to all Shankarayacharyas, the controversy continues to simmer. A trustee, speaking anonymously, was hopeful of their presence, but Swami Nischalananda Saraswati's decision introduces a element of uncertainty into the equation.

The Shankaracharya's office confirmed receiving the invite, outlining restrictions on the number of attendees. Despite acknowledging his satisfaction with the construction of the Ram temple, Swami Nischalananda Saraswati criticized the lack of consultation with his peeth regarding the religious exercises on January 22.

Expressing concern over the "hurry" to inaugurate the temple, he questioned the motive behind the rush, hinting at political considerations in view of upcoming general elections.