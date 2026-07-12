'Ram Temple CEO Role To Be Decided By Trust, No Government Interference': Nripendra Mishra

Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra | X @ANI

Ayodhya (UP), Jul 12: Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra on Sunday stated that the responsibilities and powers of the first-ever Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ayodhya temple will be determined by the temple Trust.

The primary responsibility of the CEO will be to uphold the faith of the devotees in the trust, he said.

"The new CEO will also oversee financial arrangements," Mishra told reporters in Ayodhya, adding that there won't be any "government interference" in the functioning of the trust or its CEO.

Mishra added that ensuring that devotees visiting Ayodhya receive all necessary amenities and maintaining their trust in the temple will be among the new CEO's initial responsibilities.

"In a way, the CEO will work as an assistant of the trust, sans government interference," Mishra said, noting that a three-member panel has been set up to recommend suitable candidates for the CEO's post to the trust.

Ultimately, it is up to the trust to determine how much authority to delegate to the CEO, who will be responsible for arranging their own staff, while everything remains under the trust's purview, Mishra stated.

On July 6, the trust announced a three-member committee comprising justice (retired) Pramod Kohli, lieutenant general (retired) Vishnukant Chaturvedi and former NIT Raipur chairperson Suresh Haware to screen candidates for the CEO's post.

Mishra flatly denied when asked if he would attend the meetings of the committee tasked with recommending names for the CEO post.

He also claimed that there have been no complaints from devotees visiting the Ram temple in Ayodhya, and that they feel positively about their experience.

"If you ask the devotees near Angad Teela and Sugriv Kila about their feelings, I assure you there is no complaint regarding their faith in Lord Ram, the temple arrangements, or the worship taking place here," he said.

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Regarding any potential changes in the Ram temple trust, Mishra noted, "No decisions were made in my presence." He also clarified that he did not attend the meeting of the trust on July 6.

When asked if he would attend the meeting scheduled for July 22, Mishra said, "The meeting is on July 22, but I do not know the agenda. If the matter pertains to construction, I would have to be present. Please understand, we are ex-officio directors without voting rights. We provide our views on relevant subjects. After I know the agenda, I will decide whether to attend."

Regarding what might be discussed in the July 22 meeting, Mishra suggested that this question should be directed to the general secretary of the temple trust.

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