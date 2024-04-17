Ram Navami: 'Surya Tilak' Ceremony Captured As Sunlight Kisses Ram Lalla's Forehead In Ayodhya; VIDEO

In an epochal event, the sacred sunlight delicately graced the forehead of Ram Lalla at precisely 12 noon, marking the commencement of the revered Surya abhishek ritual. Lasting for a divine duration of four minutes, this awe-inspiring spectacle unfolded amidst jubilant celebrations in the ancient city of Ayodhya.

#WATCH | ‘Surya Tilak’ illuminates Ram Lalla’s forehead at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, on the occasion of Ram Navami.



"This is an extraordinary moment for all devotees of Lord Ram," exclaimed Pandit Satyendra Das, a prominent priest at the temple. "The Surya abhishek symbolizes the divine blessings bestowed upon the birthplace of Lord Ram after centuries of anticipation."

The Surya Tilak, a radiant mark on Ram Lalla's forehead, serves as a poignant reminder of Lord Ram's birth and the fulfillment of a longstanding spiritual aspiration.

According to a senior scientist from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, the planned tilak size is 58 mm. "The exact period of tilak on the forehead center was about three to three-and-a-half minutes, with two minutes of full illumination," he explained.

Employing cutting-edge scientific expertise, a 5.8-centimeter beam of light delicately graced the deity's forehead. To achieve this remarkable phenomenon, a specialized instrument was meticulously designed. A dedicated team of ten esteemed Indian scientists stationed at the Ram Mandir ensured the success of this auspicious event on Ram Navami. For approximately 3 to 3.5 minutes starting at noon, sunlight was precisely directed onto the statue's forehead using a combination of mirrors and lenses.

The tradition of adorning the forehead of the Ram Lalla idol with the 'surya tilak' in Ayodhya on Ram Navami will now become an annual ritual. However, due to the ongoing construction of the temple, adjustments will be required in the design of the optical mechanism responsible for creating the 'surya tilak.'

The event elicited joy across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sentiments in a social media post: "After my Nalbari rally, I watched the Surya Tilak on Ram Lalla. Like crores of Indians, this is a very emotional moment for me. The grand Ram Navami in Ayodhya is historic. May this Surya Tilak bring energy to our lives and inspire our nation to scale new heights of glory."

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath remarked, "Today, Ayodhya shines with divine grace. May this historic moment herald an era of peace, unity, and prosperity for all."

As Vedic chants filled the air and the city bathed in the golden glow of this celestial occurrence, devotees from far and wide rejoiced in the realization of a cherished dream—a temple dedicated to the revered Lord Ram, standing tall at his divine birthplace.

The significance of this event deeply resonated with the residents of Ayodhya, who have awaited the construction of the temple at Lord Ram's birthplace for over five centuries. "To witness the sunlight adorning Ram Lalla's forehead is nothing short of a miracle," remarked Anjali Verma, a resident of Ayodhya. "It reaffirms our faith and strengthens our connection to Lord Ram."

In nearby Kanak Bhawan, auspicious songs sung by women resonated through the city, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Meticulous Planning for Rituals:

In anticipation of the influx of devotees, the management of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has extended darshan hours at the revered Shri Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya. General Secretary Champat Rai announced that devotees will have the opportunity to offer their prayers until 11 PM on Ram Navami.

The festivities commenced with Mangala Aarti at 3:30 AM on Wednesday, coinciding with the Brahma Muhurta. Following this, rituals like Abhishek, Shringar, and Darshan were conducted seamlessly. Shringar Aarti was held at 5 AM, with darshan and worship rituals continuing thereafter.

Champat Rai further stated that passes for various services, including Sugam Darshan, VIP Darshan, Mangala Aarti, Shringar Aarti, and Shayan Aarti, will not be issued until April 19 in light of the expected crowd.