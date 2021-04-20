Ram Navami 2021: Wishes, Greetings, SMS, to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram

Ram Navami is a spring Hindu festival that celebrates the birthday of the Hindu God, Lord Rama. He is particularly important to the Vaishnavism tradition of Hinduism, as the seventh avatar of God Vishnu.

The festival celebrates the descent of Vishnu as Shri Rama avatar, through his birth to King Dasharatha and Queen Kausalya in Ayodhya.

The festival is a part of the spring Navratri and falls on the ninth day of the bright half in the Hindu calendar month of Chaitra.

Ram Navami is an optional government holiday in India.

Here are wishes and texts you can send one another this Rama Navami:

1. This Ram Navami may Shri Rama bless you with all that you desire. Have a blessed day!

2. May Lord Rama bring peace into your homes and hearts and may you enjoy this auspicious occasion.

3. Let this festival of Ram Navami remind you to be positive and hopeful as good always triumphs over evil. Stay blessed!

4. Ram Navami wishes and blessings to you and your family. I wish for only good things your way.

5. Invite Lord Rama into your heart and you will experience love, good fortune and a feeling of fulfillment.

6. Ram Navami encourages you to focus on the good. May you and your family be blessed with health, wealth and happiness.

7. Wishing you joy, peace and prosperity this Ram Navami. May Lord Rama always guide you and your family on the right path.

8. May Lord Rama bless you on this day and all the days after that.

9. Let's come together as one and celebrate this Ram Navami in the most joyous manner.

10. May the light of the diyas light up your life. Lord Rama is always with you.

11. On this holy occasion, let us remember those who are away from their families or those who are currently suffering, let us pray that Lord Rama helps them and makes their lives happier.