Raksha Bandhan 2020: Five ways to take your celebration online amid the COVID-19 pandemic

3. Gifts, but remotely

In case you still want to get a Rakhi or Raksha Bandhan gift for your sibling, go the online shopping route. Be it gift cards, or an Amazon order or even personalised hampers from specific stores - the internet has a ton of options. You can even buy a rakhi online and get it delivered.

4. Try something new in terms of gifts

While traditionally Raksha Bandhan has meant gifts of money, clothes, chocolates and more, what about ordering something a little different? Unable to savour a traditional or favourite dish together this year? Or perhaps conventional gifts aren't your cup of tea in the first place. Try ordering your sibling's favourite dishes from sites such as Swiggy and Zomato (they have several safely measures in place against the pandemic), or even get some flowers delivered to their residence.

5. Make an (online) effort together

This heading's a tad ambiguous, and that's because it's completely up to you how exactly you can make the event more special. Perhaps, if you and your siblings are active on social media, you can share photos and reminisce over shared memories.

You can take the effort to dress up and spend time with each other, even if you cannot leave your houses. You can have a Netflix party and watch a movie together, watch a concert or even virtually tour a museum. The choice is completely yours.