Raksha Bandhan 2020: Bachchans, Kapoors, Pataudis – Meet the most entertaining siblings of B-town

Call yourself lucky to be the only child, but nothing beats the fun when it comes to annoying your siblings. And despite all the taunting and comparison, not to mention jokes about being adopted; life without them is simply dull.

After all, the older ones need their own assistant to boss around, and the younger ones need a substitute to parents when it comes to demanding gifts or protection from bullies.

The ‘sacred’ festival of Raksha Bandhan is right around the corner and it is the best time to cherish each of the crazy moments spent with your siblings.

Raksha Bandhan is the day when sisters tie a rakhi, on their brother’s wrist and pray for his happiness and prosperity. Meanwhile brothers pledge to protect their sisters.

Now that we’re in a progressive era, the festival is not limited to age old traditions. Sisters also indulge in the festivities and tie rakhi to each other.

On the other hand there are those who are not connected by blood, but share an even stronger bond.

Our B-Town celebs are no less when it comes to showering love on their beloved siblings. Have a look at some of the popular siblings in Bollywood.

The Kapoor Clan