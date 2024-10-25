Rajyotsav To Be Held From November 4 To 6 In Raipur

Raipur (Madhya Pradesh): This year, Chhattisgarh's Rajyotsav will not be officially celebrated on November 1. Instead, a mega fair will be held in Nava Raipur from November 4 to 6, in which progress has been made in the state since its birth will be displayed and celebrated in a grandeur fashion.

Moreover, Chief Minister Sai has urged residents of all cities and villages to celebrate Rajyotsav alongside Deepotsav by lighting lamps in their homes on the evening of November 1.

To mark the occasion, the government will illuminate 10,000 lamps in Atal Nagar, Nava Raipur. Additionally, the government will provide bus services at concessional rates for the public to attend the Rajyotsav.

The cultural evening will feature performances by Bollywood artists Shaan, Neeti Mohan, Indian Idol winner Pawandeep, and Arunida. Both Shaan and Neeti have previously performed at Rajyotsav.

Read Also Chhattisgarh: Ravi Mittal Becomes Commissioner Of Public Relations Department

The government has instructed all collectors to organize a one-day program at district headquarters on November 5, showcasing departmental exhibitions and performances by local artists. From November 1 to November 6, all government offices in district headquarters will be illuminated, with ministers, MPs, MLAs, and public representatives invited as guests for the district-level programs.

The state decoration ceremony will take place on November 6, honoring individuals and institutions for their outstanding contributions in various fields.

Numerous departments will set up exhibitions at the Rajyotsav venue, highlighting major departmental schemes. Special hangars will also be constructed for private and public sector institutions, while the Agriculture and Water Resources Department will showcase their initiatives.

Additionally, a Shilpgram and food court will be established at the venue, featuring tribal cuisine. A fun park for children, complete with various swings, will also be included.

Chhattisgarh was established on November 1, 2000, and Rajyotsav is celebrated annually on this date. This year's theme is "Amritkaal - Chhattisgarh Vision @ 2047," with a vision document outlining development plans for the state leading up to 2047.