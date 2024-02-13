 Rajya Sabha Elections: Samajwadi Party's Star-Studded Lineup Files Nomination
Rajya Sabha Elections: Samajwadi Party's Star-Studded Lineup Files Nomination

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, February 13, 2024, 08:16 PM IST
SP candidate Jaya Bachchan files nomination | X

Lucknow: In a significant move ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has officially announced its candidates for the prestigious seats. The star-studded lineup features renowned actress Jaya Bachchan, former Union Minister Ramji Lal Suman, and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Alok Ranjan. Their candidacies signal a strategic move by the SP to diversify its representation and appeal to a broad spectrum of voters.

Amidst much anticipation, the SP National President Akhilesh Yadav, along with senior party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav, stood proudly beside the nominees as they filed their nominations earlier today. The decision was made after a meticulous deliberation session at the state party headquarters, where SP President Akhilesh Yadav and Chief General Secretary Prof. Ram Gopal Yadav led discussions with party members.

Notably, several MLAs were called upon to endorse the nominations, with each signing a plain paper as proposers. Speaking on condition of anonymity, one MLA disclosed that the paper bore no candidate names, underscoring the secrecy surrounding the selection process.

All About SP Candidates For Rajya Sabha Polls:

Jaya Bachchan's nomination marks her fifth bid for a Rajya Sabha seat, reflecting her enduring commitment to public service. Ramji Lal Suman's candidacy brings decades of political experience, having previously served as a minister in the Chandrashekhar government and presently holding the esteemed post of National General Secretary within the SP ranks. His representation is seen as a crucial move to court Dalit voters in Uttar Pradesh.

Alok Ranjan, the former Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh during the Akhilesh Yadav administration, emerges as a key strategist for the SP. His extensive experience in governance and close association with Akhilesh Yadav positions him as a valuable asset in navigating the political landscape.

With these nominations, the Samajwadi Party underscores its commitment to inclusivity and strategic maneuvering in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. As the political arena heats up, all eyes are on these candidates to see how they will shape the future trajectory of Uttar Pradesh politics.

