Rajya Sabha Election 2022: Anticipating horse-trading, Rajasthan Congress approaches anti-corruption bureau

Jaipur: In a bid to prevent the poaching of its MLAs, the Congress in Rajasthan is taking every possible measure. Apart from Badabandi of MLAs now the party has approached Anti-corruption Buero anticipating horse-trading in the Rajya Sabha election.

The chief whip of Congress in the state assembly Mahesh Joshi has complained in this regard with ACB on Sunday.

Mahesh Joshi said that there is a possibility of horse-trading so I have submitted a written complaint with the ACB to take appropriate action to make such attempts unsuccessful ‘The government will complain with the Election Commission also if needed.’ he said.

Though Congress has not named any individual or party in the complaint. The complaint said ‘Through social media and other ways, there is an apprehension that money power can be used in the Rajya Sabha polls, which will be held on June 10. I am giving this complaint to you believing that you will initiate the preliminary investigation to stop this malpractice.’

The Director-General of ACB BL Soni said that we have received the complaint and see what can be done.

On the other hand, Bjp has alleged that the ruling Congress is trying to misuse the government agency to threaten the dissident MLAs. ‘Many of MLAs of Congress and supporting parties have shown their displeasure against the government and now Congres is trying to misuse the ACB to threaten them to stay with Congress,’ said Rajendra Rathor, the deputy leader of opposition in the assembly.

Bjp also house all its MLAs in a hotel

In the meantime the opposition Bjp has also housed all its MLAs in a luxury resort near Jaipur, The 71 MLAs of the party will stay in the resort till the polling date June 10th. Although the party is terming it a training camp where senior leaders of the party will train the MLAs to cast their vote in the Rajyasabha election but it is being said the party also fears poaching.

It is worth mentioning here that at the time of the no-confidence motion against the Gehlot government in August 2020, three MLAs of the party from tribal areas remained absent from the house and the party had to face an embarrassing situation.