Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh meets Russian counterpart Konstantin Kosachev on sidelines of G-20 Speakers Summit; see pics

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh met Konstantin Kosachev, Deputy Speaker of the Council of Federation, Russia on the sidelines of the G20 Speakers' Summit in Rome on Saturday, during which they discussed important issues and common interests in detail.

"Konstantin Kosachev, the Russian Deputy Speaker of the Council of Federation, Russia, in Rome impressed upon boosting ties with India and invited Harivansh to visit Russia for Upper House to Upper House interaction for better Parliamentary coordination," a Rajya Sabha Secretariat official told ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

During the seventh G20 Parliamentary Speakers Summit in Rome, various issues were discussed including the response to the social and employment crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, rebooting economic growth in terms of social and economic environmental sustainability and 'Sustainability and food Security after the COVID-19 pandemic'.

The Speakers Summit was held on October 7-8 in Rome, Italy. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh participated in the summit from the Indian side.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 09:57 AM IST