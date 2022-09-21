Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity; his demise is saddening: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude and grief over the death of Indian comedian Raju Srivastava.

Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava breathed his last today at the age of 58, on Wednesday at AIIMS Delhi. The sad demise followed after he was admitted there following a heart attack on August 10.

"Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," tweeted PM Modi.

He also took to share a image from their 2015 meet while posting the condolence message. Check tweet:

Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/U9UjGcfeBK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2022