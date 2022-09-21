Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath, other ministers express grief over Raju Srivastava's death

Veteran stand-up comedian Raju Srivastava, admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, at the age of 58.

On August 10, Raju had suffered a heart attack while he was running on the treadmill at the gym. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where he underwent an angioplasty the same day.

From fans, followers to politicians, everyone impressed with his laughter-filled works, reacted to the happening.

Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his grief over the sad demise of Raju Srivastava and considered his death as a loss death is a great loss to industry of talented artists. Even Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter sharing condolences over the unfortunate health update.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extends condolences on the demise of comedian Raju Srivastava. pic.twitter.com/sGUJuvS841 — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2022

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extends condolences on the demise of comedian Raju Srivastava. https://t.co/YbHSLsVlEj pic.twitter.com/cAV9uLaoQs — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2022

"I'm out of words after learning about the death update of famous comedian Raju Srivastava...May God bless the virtuous soul at his feet," BJP National President JP Nadda wrote while sharing condolences over the sad demise of the comedian.

सुप्रसिद्ध हास्य कलाकार श्री राजू श्रीवास्तव जी के निधन का समाचार सुनकर नि:शब्द हूँ। राजू श्रीवास्तव जी ने हास्य कला की दुनिया में अपनी एक अलग छाप छोड़ी।शोक की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएँ उनके परिजनों एवं प्रशंसको के साथ है।ईश्वर पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान प्रदान करें। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 21, 2022

UP CM Yogi Adityanath also shared his words of grief and told ANI, "I, on behalf of the people of UP, pray that his soul rests in peace. I extend my condolences to his family."

Raju Srivastava is no more with us. I, on behalf of the people of UP, pray that his soul rests in peace. I extend my condolences to his family: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath https://t.co/Wph8ocLVNm pic.twitter.com/TUWNlsEi4I — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 21, 2022

Reaction by other ministers and politicians:

Anguished to hear about the demise of Comedy Legend Raju Srivastav Ji.



An Entertainer par Excellence, his mannerisms & observational comedy truly mirrored the daily life of us Indians.



My condolences to his family members. Om Shanti — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 21, 2022

Lucknow, UP | It's regretful that Raju Srivastava is no more with us. He came from a poor family with his talent & hard work; created his presence in the world. Very few talented comedians like him. I remember how he wanted to contest from Kanpur when he joined SP: Akhilesh Yadav https://t.co/Wph8ocLVNm pic.twitter.com/wUYZOh69YB — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 21, 2022