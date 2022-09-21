Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath, other ministers express grief over Raju Srivastava's death

Veteran stand-up comedian Raju Srivastava, admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, at the age of 58.
On August 10, Raju had suffered a heart attack while he was running on the treadmill at the gym. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where he underwent an angioplasty the same day.
From fans, followers to politicians, everyone impressed with his laughter-filled works, reacted to the happening.
Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his grief over the sad demise of Raju Srivastava and considered his death as a loss death is a great loss to industry of talented artists. Even Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter sharing condolences over the unfortunate health update.
"I'm out of words after learning about the death update of famous comedian Raju Srivastava...May God bless the virtuous soul at his feet," BJP National President JP Nadda wrote while sharing condolences over the sad demise of the comedian.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath also shared his words of grief and told ANI, "I, on behalf of the people of UP, pray that his soul rests in peace. I extend my condolences to his family."
