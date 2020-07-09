Rajnath Singh inaugurates 6 bridges in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated six bridges in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir, and asserted that development of remote areas in the region will continue to be a key priority for the NDA government.

The minister dedicated the bridges through video conferencing in presence of Ch­i­ef of the Army Staff Gen MM Naravane, Defence Secr­e­tary Ajay Kumar, Border Roads Organisation DG Lt Gen Harpal Singh among others.

Four bridges were constructed on the Akhnoor-Pallanwala road in Akhnoor, while two bridges were built on the Tarnah Nallah in Kathua district, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The total cost of construction of the bridges was

Rs43 crore. —Agencies