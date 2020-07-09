Rajnath Singh inaugurates 6 bridges in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated six bridges in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir, and asserted that development of remote areas in the region will continue to be a key priority for the NDA government.
The minister dedicated the bridges through video conferencing in presence of Chief of the Army Staff Gen MM Naravane, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, Border Roads Organisation DG Lt Gen Harpal Singh among others.
Four bridges were constructed on the Akhnoor-Pallanwala road in Akhnoor, while two bridges were built on the Tarnah Nallah in Kathua district, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.
The total cost of construction of the bridges was
Rs43 crore. —Agencies