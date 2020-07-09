India

Updated on

Rajnath Singh inaugurates 6 bridges in Jammu and Kashmir

By Agencies

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates 6 bridges constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in Jammu and Kashmir via video conferencing, as Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar and Director General of Border Roads Organisation Lt General Harpal Singh also seen, in New Delhi on Thursday.
-- ANI

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated six bridges in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir, and asserted that development of remote areas in the region will continue to be a key priority for the NDA government.

The minister dedicated the bridges through video conferencing in presence of Ch­i­ef of the Army Staff Gen MM Naravane, Defence Secr­e­tary Ajay Kumar, Border Roads Organisation DG Lt Gen Harpal Singh among others.

Four bridges were constructed on the Akhnoor-Pallanwala road in Akhnoor, while two bridges were built on the Tarnah Nallah in Kathua district, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The total cost of construction of the bridges was

Rs43 crore. —Agencies

