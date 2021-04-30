Rajnath Singh grants Emergency Financial Powers to Armed Forces to fight COVID-19 in India

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday granted Emergency Financial Powers to the Armed Forces to ramp up efforts to fight COVID-19 in India.

The official handle of the Defence Minister's office tweeted, "To empower the Armed Forces and speed up their efforts in the nationwide fight against COVID 19 situation, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh invoked special provisions and granted Emergency Financial Powers to the Armed Forces today."

"These powers will help Formation Commanders to establish and operate quarantine facilities/ hospitals and to undertake procurement/ repair of eqpt/ items/ material/ stores, besides provisioning of various services and works required to support the ongoing effort against COVID," it added.