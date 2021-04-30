COVID-19 crisis: 700 oxygen concentrators, 365 ventilators arrive in India from Ireland

The surge in the COVID-19 cases continues to affect India as the country on Thursday recorded 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year.

The worsening COVID-19 situation in India has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds for the COVID-19 patients. Several countries around the world have come forward to help India as it continues to struggle with the increase in its health infrastructure needs caused by the rising coronavirus cases.

On Tuesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had said that it has bolstered its COVID-19 response in India by redeploying 2,600 health experts from other programs to counter the recent daily spike in cases and deaths.