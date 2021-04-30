First US emergency relief shipment arrive in India as COVID-19 cases hit new record

As the country continues to grapple with a second wave of COVID-19, the first shipment of emergency relief material from the United States arrived in India on Friday.
According to reports, a Super Galaxy military transporter aircraft carrying over 400 oxygen cylinders, 960,000 rapid diagnostic tests, 100,000 N95 masks, and other crucial medical equipments landed at New Delhi International Airport this morning.
“The first of several emergency COVID-19 relief shipments from the United States has arrived in India! Building on over 70 years of cooperation, the United States stands with India as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic together. #USIndiaDosti,” the US Embassy tweeted.
On Wednesday, the United States sent the first shipment of the emergency COVID-19 relief material carrying essential medical equipments.
Earlier on April 26, US President Joe Biden spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed solidarity with India following the worsening COVID-19 caseload.
President Biden reaffirmed that the US is determined to support India's efforts to contain the pandemic.
According to the Fact Sheet issued by the Biden administration on Wednesday (local time), the US has re-directed its own order of Astra Zeneca manufacturing supplies to India which will allow the country to make over 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine and it will be providing the first tranche of a planned 20,000 treatment courses of the antiviral drug Remdesivir to help treat hospitalized patients.
Under the immediate emergency COVID-19 Assistance, Washington is providing 1700 oxygen concentrators, an initial delivery of 1,100 cylinders, multiple large-scale Oxygen Generation Units to support up to 20 patients each to India.
