First US emergency relief shipment arrive in India as COVID-19 cases hit new record

As the country continues to grapple with a second wave of COVID-19, the first shipment of emergency relief material from the United States arrived in India on Friday.

According to reports, a Super Galaxy military transporter aircraft carrying over 400 oxygen cylinders, 960,000 rapid diagnostic tests, 100,000 N95 masks, and other crucial medical equipments landed at New Delhi International Airport this morning.

“The first of several emergency COVID-19 relief shipments from the United States has arrived in India! Building on over 70 years of cooperation, the United States stands with India as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic together. #USIndiaDosti,” the US Embassy tweeted.