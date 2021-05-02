Rajnath Singh congratulates Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, Pinarayi Vijayan on victory in Assembly polls

Even before the Election Commission announces the final results, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday afternoon has congratulated Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and Pinarayi Vijayan on their victory in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala Assembly polls respectively.

Congratulating Mamata Banerjee on her hattrick in West Bengal, Singh wrote, "Congratulations to the Chief Minister of West Bengal, @MamataOfficial Didi on her party’s victory in West Bengal assembly elections. My best wishes to her for her next tenure."

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan broke the state's four-decade-old trend of swinging between the communists and the Congress-led United Democratic Front. Congratulating him, Singh tweeted, "Congratulations to the Chief Minister of Kerala Shri @vijayanpinarayi on his party’s victory in Kerala Assembly elections. My best wishes to him for his next tenure."

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK has handsomely defeated the ruling AIADMK, paving the way for MK Stalin to lead the state for the first time. "Congratulations to DMK leader, Thiru @mkstalin on his party’s victory in Tamil Nadu assembly elections. I extend my best wishes to him," Singh tweeted.

Meanwhile, the BJP has managed to retain Assam. Singh said it was due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "pro-people policies".

"The pro-people policies of Shri @narendramodi led Govt & the state Govt under @sarbanandsonwal have once again helped the BJP in winning assembly elections in Assam. Congratulations to PM Modi, CM Sonowal, Adhyaksh Shri @JPNadda & karyakartas on BJP’s impressive victory in Assam," he tweeted.