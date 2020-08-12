Rajiv Tyagi passes away after appearing on Aaj Tak debate, Twitter says 'He died doing what he loved'

On Wednesday, less than three hours after he appeared on an Aaj Tak debate over the recent Bengaluru riots, Congress Spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi had passed away due to a cardiac arrest.

A young leader, Tyagi suffered an attack soon after a TV debate and fell unconscious at his residence in Vaishali, sources said.

He was immediately rushed to the Yashoda Hospital in Ghaziabad, where doctors tried to revive him, but could not, the sources said.

His last tweet was about his participation in a TV debate at 5 PM.

"We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Rajiv Tyagi. A staunch Congressman & a true patriot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his families & friends in this time of grief," the Congress tweeted.