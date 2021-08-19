Rajiv Gandhi Birth Anniversary: Rare and unseen pictures of the youngest Indian prime minister

Advertisement

Rajiv Ratna Gandhi was an Indian politician, one of the gems in the Gandhi family. Rajiv Gandhi was born on August 20, 1944, in Bombay. He was just three when India became independent, and his grandfather became Prime Minister.

Initially, Politics did not interest him as a career. He pursued mechanical engineering in London. However, his greatest passion was flying, for which he obtained a commercial pilot’s licence. He became a professional pilot for Air India in 1966. Rajiv stayed away from politics for a long time.

Rajiv Gandhi served as the sixth prime minister of India from 1984 to 1989. He took over after his mother Indira Gandhi’s assassination. Rajiv Gandhi was the youngest Prime Minister of India at the age of 40. He is one of the youngest elected heads of Government in the world. He is an example of generational change in the country, he received importance but also surrounded by various controversies.

On his 77th birth anniversary, let’s take a look on some of his unseen picture.

In this picture, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru can be seen with young Rajiv Gandhi. One can only assume that he is learning some words of wisdom from his grandfather.

Loading View on Instagram

As he was always keen to practice as a pilot. The picture is showcasing his happy face as a pilot.

Advertisement

Young Rajiv Gandhi can be seen with his mother. This is probably the time when he was pursuing his studies.

Advertisement

'The Happy Family' Rajiv Gandhi can be seen with his wife Sonia Gandhi and children, Priyanka and Rahul.

Loading View on Instagram

This picture was taken during his visit to France in 1989 with his wife.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Rajiv always liked to click pictures. This picture is from one of his family vacation, where he can be seen taking photographs.

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Rajiv Gandhi during his visit to Mizoram in 1987. He is seen embracing their culture.

Loading View on Instagram

This picture is of 1983, when India became the proud winner of World Championship. Rajiv Gandhi is with the winning team of 1983 World Cup.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Till date Rajiv Gandhi remains to be the youngest Prime minister of India. Because his controversial career and assassination a lot of films are also made based on his life.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 01:22 PM IST