Rajinikanth sets tongue wagging on launch of party today

Chennai: Setting tongues wagging on his potential political plunge, Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth has called for a press conference in Chennai on Thursday morning.
This is the actor’s first formal press conference in 16 years, though he has been intermittently responding to queries from journalists at informal interactions.
In December 2017, Rajinikanth, who has been famously dilly-dallying on his political entry since the mid-1990s – declared that he would take the political plunge and contest the next Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. He senses a political vacuum in the state after the exit of former Chief Ministers M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa.
In the last over two years, he has consolidated his fans club and also sought to enroll people in his Rajini Makkal Mandram, a precursor to his proposed party.
Recently he met the district secretaries of the Mandram where he is believed to have bounced the idea of projecting someone other than him as the Chief Minister candidate but it was turned down by them.
Whether he launches his party or not, is likely to be known by Thursday morning at the press conference.
