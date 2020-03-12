Rajinikanth sets tongue wagging on launch of party today

Chennai: Setting tongues wagging on his potential political plunge, Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth has called for a press conference in Chennai on Thursday morning.

This is the actor’s first formal press conference in 16 years, though he has been intermittently responding to queries from journalists at informal interactions.

In December 2017, Rajinikanth, who has been famously dilly-dallying on his political entry since the mid-1990s – declared that he would take the political plunge and contest the next Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. He senses a political vacuum in the state after the exit of former Chief Ministers M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa.