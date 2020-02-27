Thalaiva ‘Into the wild': Rajinikanth’s episode with Bear Grylls to premiere on March 23

"Deep in the heart of the Indian jungle, it's one man's mission to unravel the man behind the legend," the audio in the backdrop of the teaser states.

"Prepare yourselves, its gonna blow your mind," says the host of the show, Bear Grylls in the teaser.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth becomes the second Indian personality to be featured on Grylls' survival show.

The episode with Prime Minister Modi was aired last year in August. (ANI)