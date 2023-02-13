Rajbangsi boy death: TMC to hold agitation in front of Union Minister’s house on Feb 19

Jago Bangla

After Abhishek Banerjee slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his deputy Nisith Pramanick over the killing of a Rajbangsi boy by the Border Security Force (BSF), now the TMC National Secretary instructed party supporters to agitate in front of Pramanick’s house in North Bengal on February 19.

“On February 19 TMC will hold agitation in front of Nisith Pramanick’s house from 10 am to 6pm,” said Banerjee before leaving for the election campaign in Tripura.

Countering the agitation programme, Pramanick said that if TMC has courage, then they should agitate in front of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the north block in the national capital.

“I have aged parents in my house. Other aged people also stay in my house,” said Pramanick.

It may be noted that on February 11, addressing a public rally in North Bengal’s Cooch Behar, Banerjee gave a 48-hour ultimatum to the BSF, Prime Minister and Home Minister to clear their stand on the killing of the boy Premkumar Burman and asked them to apologise in public.

