Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 22% Polling Recorded In 12 LS seats Till 11 AM

Rajathan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 22% Polling Recorded In 12 LS seats In Rajasthan Till 11 AM

Jaipur: Over 22 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first four hours of polling on Friday in 12 parliamentary constituencies of Rajasthan where voting is underway in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election, officials said. According to the Election Commission, polling began at 7 am amid tight security arrangements and about 22.59 per cent voting took place till 11 am.

The highest voter turnout of 27.70 per cent was recorded in the Ganganagar Lok Sabha seat while Jhunjhunu saw the lowest turnout of 18.91 per cent, it said. There are 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan. In the first phase, voting is being held in the Churu, Nagaur, Ganganagar, Jhunjhunu, Bikaner, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur and Dausa Lok Sabha seats, and 114 candidates are in the fray.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta casts vote in Jaipur

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta cast his vote at a polling booth in Gandhi Nagar in Jaipur and appealed to all voters to exercise their franchise. Voters were seen posing for selfies after casting their votes at many places in Jaipur city. The election department has taken some initiatives at the state level in collaboration with business organisations such as the 'Best Selfie Award' and discounts on various products and services to voters who show their inked fingers.

Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Utkal Ranjan Sahoo said tight security arrangements have been made for free, fair and peaceful voting. The Rajasthan Police, along with companies of the Central Armed Forces and Home Guard personnel have been deployed to maintain peace and law and order. According to Chief Electoral Officer Gupta, a total of 2.54 crore people are eligible to vote in the first phase.