Rajasthan's Raj Bhavan Renamed As Lok Bhavan

Jaipur: Following eight other states, the official residence of the Governor of Rajasthan, the Raj Bhavan, has also been renamed as Lok Bhavan. Governor Haribhau Bagde issued a notification renaming the Raj Bhavan as Lok Bhavan on Tuesday, which will come into effect on December 1st.

Governor Bagde stated that the name “Lok Bhavan” is a major initiative in moving from a colonial mindset to the democratic Indian culture.

"India is the world's largest democratic country. The Preamble of our Constitution itself begins with “We the People of India.” In a democracy, the people are paramount; therefore, the Governor's workplace will now be known as “Lok Bhavan.” “Lok Bhavan” is not just a name but a symbol of the people's sentiments and aspirations," said the Governor in his official statement.

Rajasthan is the ninth state in the country to rename its Raj Bhavan. Before Rajasthan, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Gujarat, and Tripura have renamed Raj Bhavan.