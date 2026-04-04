Rajasthan’s NW-48: Turning A Landlocked Desert State Into A Maritime Trade Powerhouse | X @BhajanlalBjp

Jaipur: In a strategic initiative aimed at turning the landlocked desert state into a maritime trade participant, the Rajasthan government is working on the Jawai-Luni-Rann of Kutch National Waterway (NW)-48.

Technical Assessment

The state government has asked the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and IIT Madras to assess the technical and financial aspects of this project, as well as to prepare a comparative study report regarding the estimated vessel traffic.

Presiding over a meeting regarding the project, the chief minister, Bhajan Lal Sharma, said, "Providing waterways for the transportation of goods and for exports to industries within the state is one of the top priorities of the state government, as this waterway will serve as a robust foundation for the holistic development of the state.”

Project Specifications & Route

The Jawai-Luni-Rann of Kutch waterway (NW-48) is a proposed 262 km inland waterway project connecting Rajasthan to the Arabian Sea. This will connect Jalore via the Jawai-Luni river system to the Rann of Kutch and will significantly reduce logistics costs for industrial goods.

The state government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the IWAI on October 27, 2025, concerning this NW-48.

Regional Benefits

During the meeting, the chief minister remarked that with this national waterway, industries, and traders within the state—as well as those in neighboring states—will benefit from seamless freight transportation.

With the operationalization of NW-48 in the state, the uninterrupted movement of goods to the Arabian Sea via the Rann of Kutch will become possible. Traversing through Rajasthan and Gujarat, this national waterway will facilitate the transportation of various export commodities, including petrochemicals, minerals, cement, chemicals, and industrial goods.