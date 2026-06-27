Rajasthan's Kherwagarh Makes History As 13-Year-Old Girl Becomes First Rajput Royal Successor

It was a historic moment not only for the royal family of Kherwagarh in Pali Rajasthan, but for the entire Rajput community of the desert state when the 13-year-old Tejaswi Kumari Jodha became the inheritor of the legacy of Kherwagarh after her father Harish Chandra Jodha's death. The “Paag Ka Dastoor” ceremony (the ceremony marked the transfer of responsibility from one generation to the next) that was held with all the royal customs has been marked as a symbol of historic change, as it is the first time that a girl has been declared a successor in any of the Rajput royal families. Tejaswi Kumari Jodha, a VIIth standard student, was formally invested with the turban of the former royal family of Kherwagarh, and her forehead was anointed with a blooded 'Raj tilak' in the “Paag Ka Dastoor” ceremony held on Wednesday.

The Thikanedars of the royal families of the Jodhpur kingdom and hundreds of villagers gathered to witness this historic event that changed centuries-old tradition that had until now been reserved exclusively for male heirs at the historic Kherwa Fort, believed to date back to the 17th century.

The videos of the ceremony making waves on social media show a composed Tejaswi Jodha sitting upright with a pink turban on her head and a Raj Tilak on her forehead. The pink turban signifies the end of mourning. The turban was sent on behalf of the former King of Jodhpur-Marwar, Gaj Singh, through his representative.

Kundan Singh Rathore, related to the family, said to FPJ that the Kherwagarh family had not held the ceremony for 65 years because there had been no male heir. Instead of allowing the tradition to lapse, community elders chose to recognize Harish Chandra Jodha's only child as his successor.

“Tejaswi Kumari Jodha has been recognized as the custodian of her father's royal legacy. In the case of the Kherwagarh family, the occasion was particularly significant because the ceremony was held after a gap of 65 years, as the family had never had a male heir to inherit the legacy,” said Kundan Singh Rathore. Harish Chandra Jodha was a two-time Sarpanch of the village and one time Panchayat member as well. Rathore said that Harish Chandra Jodha, popularly known as Thakur Saab, was a social reformer and was keen to hand over his legacy to his daughter rather than to adopt anyone as the tradition in Rajput families with no male heir.

Historian Jitenndra Singh Shekhawat said that it is a welcome step that marked a historic change in the entire Rajput community.

“It is democracy now, and the inheritance of the father's legacy by his daughter symbolizes the change in the mindset of the community, which should be welcomed,” said Shekhawat.