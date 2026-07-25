Rajasthan's 'Give Up' Campaign Sees 93 Lakh Voluntarily Exit Food Security, Enabling 1 Crore New Beneficiaries | AI

Jaipur: Under the 'Give Up' campaign, approximately 9.3 million (93 lakh) financially capable individuals voluntarily relinquish their food security benefits in Rajasthan. This has enabled the state government to add over 10 million new beneficiaries in the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

Fixed Limit Challenge

The state has a fixed beneficiary limit of approximately 44.6 million (4.46 crore) under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), determined by population proportions. Due to this limit being reached, new eligible individuals were unable to access the benefits of the scheme.

Looking at this, the state government launched the “Give Up Campaign” on November 1, 2024, aimed at encouraging capable individuals to voluntarily give up their food security benefits.

Minister Sumit Godara's Statement

The Food and Civil Supplies minister, Sumit Godara, said, "This stands as one of the most significant social security achievements in the state, as a total of 9,348,596 financially capable individuals voluntarily relinquished their food security benefits as part of this campaign.”

He said that to allow eligible but previously excluded individuals to join the scheme, the food security portal was reopened on January 26, 2025. Following the portal's reopening, 8,760,847 individuals were added to the food security scheme. Before this, 1,295,664 individuals had already been added to the scheme during the current government's tenure.

The newly enrolled beneficiaries are receiving 5 kg of wheat per person under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, alongside benefits from other schemes such as the Chief Minister's LPG Subsidy Scheme, the Chief Minister's Ayushman Accident Insurance Scheme, and the Chief Minister's Ayushman Arogya Scheme.