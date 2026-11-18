Rajasthan's Chittorgarh Fort To Regain Historic Glory As 700-Year-Old Kirti Stambh Undergoes Chemical Cleaning | X -

Jaipur: A scientific conservation drive has been launched at the historic Chittorgarh Fort to protect its architectural heritage from environmental damage, with a specialised chemical wash being carried out on the iconic six-storey Kirti Stambh.

Built in 1301 AD, the Kirti Stambh, one of the prominent architectural landmarks of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Chittorgarh Fort, has gradually been losing its original lustre due to environmental pollution and other damaging factors.

The Archaeological Department has now initiated conservation work to restore its appearance and protect the structure from further deterioration.

वीरता की गाथाओं और भव्य स्थापत्य के लिए प्रसिद्ध चित्तौड़गढ़ दुर्ग की एक और अनमोल पहचान है, इसकी समृद्ध जल विरासत।गौमुख कुंड और भीमलत कुंड से लेकर पद्मिनी तालाब और चतरंग तालाब तक, यहाँ की पारंपरिक जल संरचनाएँ बताती हैं कि किस तरह प्राकृतिक भू-आकृति के अनुरूप पानी को एकत्रित, संचित और उपयोग किया जाता था।ये ऐतिहासिक कुंड, तालाब और बावड़ियाँ इस बात की याद दिलाते हैं कि भारत में जल संरक्षण और सतत जल प्रबंधन की परंपरा सदियों पुरानी है।आइए, अपनी इस जल विरासत को पहचानें, संरक्षित करें और इससे सीख लें।@my_rajasthan — Ministry of Jal Shakti, DoWR, RD&GR, GoI (@DoWRRDGR_MoJS) November 16, 2026

Scientific Conservation Work Underway

Neetu Singh Rathore, Assistant Archaeological Chemist with the Jaipur office of the Archaeological Department, said the work was being undertaken as part of the department's Scientific Conservation and Preservation programme. The entire exercise is expected to take around two-and-a-half to three months.

The conservation process will begin with the removal of accumulated dust, dirt, and other deposits using brushes and water. This will be followed by a specialised chemical wash, which will be carried out manually using a carefully controlled concentration of mild chemicals to clean the stone surface without affecting its original character.

Environmental Pollution And Monkey Urine Damage

As per reports, environmental pollution and the presence of monkeys on the fort were among the major factors contributing to the deterioration of its historic stone structures. The acidic content of monkey urine gradually affects the stone surface, causing it to weaken and eventually deteriorate.

The department aims to protect the monument from such damage while retaining its original architectural appearance.

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Treatment To Offer Long-Term Protection

According to Rathore, the treatment, if carried out properly, can help protect the structure from damage for the next 10 to 15 years. Apart from the Kirti Stambh, the conservation exercise will also be undertaken at the Mallinath Jain Temple within the fort complex.

The work has begun under the supervision of departmental officials. The initiative is part of a broader effort to preserve the historic structures of Chittorgarh Fort, which have been exposed to natural and environmental wear and tear over the centuries.