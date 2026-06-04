Rajasthan’s Baisa Milan Celebrations Transform Summer Vacation Into Community-Level Homecoming Tourism Movement |

Jaipur: It's summer vacation time when most of the Indian married women enjoy their Mayka (parents home), but Rajasthan is celebrating it at a community level that is quietly creating a new narrative for tourism. In different villages of the desert state, communities are organizing Baisa Milan gatherings—special homecoming celebrations that invite daughters, sisters, and women who live elsewhere, often across India and abroad, to return to their Pihar or Mayka, whatever we call this.

Transforming Tourism Philosophy

The movement has transformed the state's famous tourism philosophy of “Padharo Mhare Desh” (Welcome to My Land) into a more intimate and emotional invitation: “Aavo Ni Padharo Aapne Desh” (Come Home to Your Land).

One such celebration took place recently in Gotan village of Nagaur, where daughters and sisters, commonly known as Baisas, were welcomed by entire villages with traditional honors, creating an experience that blends cultural heritage, community participation, women's dignity, and rural tourism in a way rarely seen elsewhere.

Women returned from major Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Chennai, and overseas destinations such as Canada as well.

Global Participation of Women

Their participation carried a simple yet profound message: a daughter may travel across continents, but her connection to her childhood home remains alive.

For two days the village became a living example of how relationships, memories, and traditions are important in times of virtual relationships on social media.

Contrast to Virtual Relationships

Women returned not merely as visitors but as daughters, sisters, aunts, mothers, and grandmothers reconnecting with the people and places that shaped their lives.

Traditional performances of Kalbelia, Chari, and Kachhi Ghodi folk dances brought Rajasthan's vibrant culture to life, and celebrations demonstrated that Rajasthan's cultural heritage continues to thrive not only in its monuments but also in the daily life of its communities.

Traditional Folk Performances

The most emotional moment of the gathering came when four generations of women—grandmothers, mothers, daughters, and granddaughters—shared the same stage.

The image symbolized far more than a family reunion.

Sultana Village Celebration in Jhunjhunu

Another such event took place in Sultana village of Jhunjhunu district, where around 300 daughters and sisters gathered from across the country and abroad as well. It represented the continuity of culture, values, and social bonds that have been passed from one generation to the next for centuries.

Joint Director of Rajasthan Tourism Department Daleep Singh Rathore said that such events embody the true spirit of experiential and community-based tourism.

“When tourism experts speak about experiential tourism and community-based tourism, gatherings like these provide the most authentic examples,” Rathore said.The sight of four generations sharing a stage, traditional folk performances, community participation, and the symbolic honoring of daughters created a living cultural experience that resonates strongly with contemporary travelers seeking authenticity and meaningful engagement.

Tourism expert Mahendra Singh Rathore believes such initiatives could shape the future of tourism in Rajasthan.

“Tourism is no longer limited to monuments and heritage buildings,” he said. "The future belongs to experiences that connect visitors with local communities. If events like Baisa Milan become part of Rajasthan's tourism calendar, rural Rajasthan can create a distinctive place on the global tourism map."