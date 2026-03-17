Rajasthan Youth Killed In Oman Drone Attack, Second Casualty From State In West Asia Conflict This Month

Rajasthan has lost one more person in the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Vikram Verma (22), hailing from Sikar, killed in a drone attack that took place in Oman. | X @np_nationpress & Representational Image

Jaipur: Rajasthan has lost one more person in the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Vikram Verma (22), hailing from Sikar, killed in a drone attack that took place in Oman.

Body Arrives in Village Amid Grief

The incident occurred on March 14, and the dead body of the war victim arrived in his village on Tuesday, where the final rites were performed amidst a somber and grief-stricken atmosphere. The relatives said that Vikram had gone to Oman on February 23 to work as a laborer. There, he was employed by a construction company, working on road-building projects. Before the attack, Vikram had made a group video call to his mother, maternal uncle, maternal aunt, and sister.

During the conversation, Vikram reassured them, saying, “I am doing well. I get my meals on time, and the work is good.” However, Vikram expressed concern regarding the prevailing situation in the region.

Family Informed by Relative Working in Oman

Vikram's father, Banwari Lal, said, “We were informed about the incident by a cousin of Vikram's mother. He, too, works for the same company in Oman, albeit at a different location.” The company itself arranged for the repatriation of Vikram's body.

Vikram's family consists of his parents and three sisters, and he was the sole support of his family, who went abroad to better the financial condition of the family.

Notably, on March 1, Dalip—a resident of the Nagaur district—lost his life in a missile attack. He was employed on a crude oil tanker.