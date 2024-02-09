Rajasthan: Youth Congress Launches Nyaya Yatra Against Injustice In Agneepath Scheme; Demands Justice For Aspiring Soldiers

In Rajasthan which gives the highest number of soldiers to the armed forces, the Youth Congress has launched a Nyaya Yatra for the Agniveers affected by the Agnipath scheme of recruitment in the armed forces of the country. The Youth Congress workers will visit the families of Agniveers and the youth aspiring to be recruited in the armed forces under this Nyaya Yatra that will be taken out across the state till March.

Youth Congress state president Abhimanyu Poonia said, "In the name of the Agneepath scheme, the central government has done injustice to the youth of the country. 30 lakh youth preparing for army recruitment in the country have been affected by this. Along with this, there are 1.50 lakh youth who were not appointed by the government despite passing the written examination and physical efficiency test. Now the youth are being deceived in the name of Agneepath. To provide justice to such youth, the Youth Congress will visit their homes and conduct a Yatra on foot (Nyaya Yatra)."

Nyaya Yatra part of Rahul Gandhi's Jai Jawan campaign

"This Nyaya Yatra is part of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Jai Jawan campaign. Rishendra Singh, convener of Jai Jawan Abhiyan, said that before the Agneepath scheme, 30 lakh youth applied for army recruitment, from which about Rs 10 crore was collected. Of these, 1.50 lakh youth passed the written and physical examination but were not given an appearance. Now Agniveers are being recruited in the army under the Agneepath scheme, which is an attack on the interests of the youth. By communicating with these youth, support will be sought to join this movement," said Singh.

Under the Nyaya Yatra, the Youth Congress workers will visit the families of the youth affected by the Agnipath scheme. Their data will be collected and a Satyagraha will be conducted from block to state level to provide justice to these youth. Rishendra Singh said, "Our leader Rahul Gandhi is taking out Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. On the same lines, a march of at least 50 km will be taken out in every district in March to provide justice to the youth. He also said, "If the Congress government comes to power at the Centre, the Agneepath scheme will be cancelled and there will be regular recruitment of soldiers."