Rajasthan: Woman Worker Killed In Tiger Attack At Jaipur's Nahargarh Biological Park | Representative image

Jaipur: A 42-year-old woman worker was mauled to death by a tiger at Jaipur’s Nahargarh Biological Park on Wednesday morning after she entered the animal’s enclosure to cut grass.

According to the deceased Sugna Devi's elder sister Kamla Devi, Sugna was among seven women who had gone to the biological park for grass-cutting work.

“As we entered the enclosure of tiger Shivaji, who was initially inside a cage, someone opened the cage gate, letting the tiger come out and attack us,” alleged Kamla Devi.

She said that five women ran towards the exit, while one woman climbed a tree. Sugna tried to escape by climbing the enclosure’s mesh fencing, but the tiger pulled her down and mauled her to death.

Villagers demand action

Following the incident, hundreds of villagers from the Jamwaramgarh area reached the park and demanded action against officials responsible for the alleged negligence and sought Rs 1 crore in compensation for the deceased woman’s family.

Villagers said Sugna was the sole earning member of her family. Her husband is disabled, and the couple has two children. She had reportedly been working at the park for around eight years.

Probe launched into incident

District Forest Officer Ashish Kumar said a probe committee headed by an assistant forest officer has been constituted to investigate the incident and identify those responsible.

“An initial police inquiry is underway, and Guard Hansa has been detained for questioning. It would be wrong to hold anyone guilty until the investigation is complete,” Kumar said.

He, however, acknowledged the possibility of negligence. “I feel there has been negligence in this case, which should not happen in the future. Strict action will be taken against those responsible,” he said.

Kumar added that under Forest Department rules, the deceased worker’s dependants are entitled to Rs 10 lakh in financial assistance, and the process to provide the compensation has already been initiated. Discussions are also underway on providing a contractual job to one of the dependents.

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Officials assure support

Amer MLA Prashant Sharma said action should be taken against anyone found responsible for the incident. He said Sugna had been working at the park for eight years and assured that assistance would be provided to her family.

He added that while the family has demanded a government job, discussions are currently underway for employment on a contractual basis.

Amer police station SHO Rajendra Godara said that statements of eyewitnesses are being recorded and the circumstances leading to the incident are being investigated.

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About Nahargarh Biological Park

Nahargarh Biological Park is one of the country’s prominent wildlife facilities and houses a rescue centre, safari, and zoo at the same location.

The park currently has 15 tigers, with young tigers kept within a secure one-kilometre area. It also houses two white tigers.