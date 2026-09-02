 Jaipur: Construction Begins At School Where CJP Workers Were Allegedly Attacked
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Jaipur: Construction Begins At School Where CJP Workers Were Allegedly Attacked

The dilapidated government school building in Rampura village, Jaipur, where Cockroch Janta Party workers were allegedly attacked during a protest, was demolished on Wednesday for reconstruction. The Rajasthan government has sanctioned ₹18 lakh for the project. CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka thanked the government, while villagers welcomed the move.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Wednesday, September 02, 2026, 07:56 PM IST
Jaipur: Construction Begins At School Where CJP Workers Were Allegedly Attacked
Jaipur: Construction Begins At School Where CJP Workers Were Allegedly Attacked | X - Cockroachisback

Jaipur: The dilapidated building of the government school in Rampura village, where the Cockroch Janta Party workers were allegedly attacked by the villagers, was ultimately demolished for reconstruction on Wednesday.

The state government had sanctioned Rs 18 lakh for the reconstruction of the old and dilapidated school building and had announced the start of the work in September.

School reconstruction begins

Following the commencement of the reconstruction of the school building, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka released a video thanking the government. He said, “Our goal was to build the school. Now, work on the school has begun.”

He also said that if the government had done this earlier, the controversy would not have arisen.

The local MLA Kailash Verma said that the funds for the school had already been sanctioned. The government is serious about improving the condition of schools in the state.

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Villagers welcome decision

Meanwhile, the villagers welcomed the department’s move. Villager Lalchand Sharma said that the dilapidated school building in the village is being demolished and a new one is being constructed, which is a welcome step.

The recent incidents and chaos surrounding the school issue were unnecessary. The school is a temple of knowledge, and there should not be any politics on this.

Sharma said that the entire village is happy with the government's decision and will cooperate in every possible way in the construction of the school.

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