School Thik Karo: 'Buffalo Shed' School Demolished In Jaipur Where CJP Clash Took Place; ₹18 Lakh Rebuild Begins | VIDEO

The dilapidated Government Primary School in Rampura-Kanwarpura village of Jaipur’s Bagru Assembly constituency was demolished on Wednesday, September 2, paving the way for construction of a new school building worth around ₹18 lakh.

The school, which was established around 1985, had been declared unsafe following a technical survey in September 2025. The building was subsequently taken out of use, forcing its around 18 students and two teachers to attend classes in temporary facilities arranged by villagers.

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Students Were Forced Into Temporary Facilities

For months, classes were conducted in two rooms and a tin shed near a spot where buffaloes were tethered. The condition was highlighted by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) as part of its “School Thik Karo” campaign, which seeks to draw attention to poor infrastructure in government schools.

The campaign brought the Rampura school into the spotlight after CJP workers visited the village on August 21 to inspect the facilities.

Clash During CJP Visit

The inspection turned contentious, with CJP workers alleging that they were attacked and pelted with stones. CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka said he was injured, while the group alleged that women workers were also assaulted and vehicles were damaged, including smashed car windows.

CJP workers attributed the alleged attack to people linked to the BJP and raised questions about the role of Education Minister Madan Dilawar. Villagers and the opposing side, however, alleged that the CJP team created a ruckus and intimidated residents. Cross-FIRs were subsequently registered.

Government Sanctions ₹18 Lakh for New Building

Following the controversy, the Rajasthan government sanctioned ₹18 lakh for the construction of a new school building. The amount includes ₹12 lakh from the District Mineral Foundation Trust and ₹6 lakh from the MLA fund.

Students were also shifted to a better temporary location following the confrontation, while construction preparations began at the school site.

‘It Will All Be Worth It’: Ranka

Sharing a video of a JCB excavator clearing the rubble, CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka said the demolition marked the beginning of work on a proper school building.

Ranka recalled the confrontation during the inspection, saying stones were thrown at the team, women were beaten and car windows were smashed. He added that seeing a good school being built for children would make the ordeal worthwhile.

CJP has described the demolition and reconstruction as a major victory for its “School Thik Karo” campaign, while maintaining that the school should have been rebuilt earlier without the need for confrontation.