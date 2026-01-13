 Rajasthan: Woman Killed After Being Run Over By Learner Driver In Jodhpur; 2 Arrested | VIDEO
Rajasthan: Woman Killed After Being Run Over By Learner Driver In Jodhpur; 2 Arrested | VIDEO

Rajasthan: Woman Killed After Being Run Over By Learner Driver In Jodhpur; 2 Arrested | VIDEO

A woman, identified as Bhanvari Devi, died after being run over by a car driven by a learner driver in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The incident, caught on camera, occurred on January 10 when the driver lost control, hit a bike, and crushed the woman outside a shop. Two occupants were arrested; police are yet to issue an official statement.

Sumit Sharma
Updated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 12:11 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan: Woman Killed After Being Run Over By Learner Driver In Jodhpur (Screengrab) | X/@Channel24Plus

Jodhpur: A shocking incident surfaced from Rajasthan's Jodhpur, where a woman was overrun by a car driven by a learner driver. The victim succumbed to her injuries. The incident was recorded on CCTV, and the disturbing video surfaced online.

According to reports, the occupants of the car were learning driving when the tragic incident took place. The car was reportedly driven by a man or his maternal uncle. The deceased has been identified as Bhanvari Devi.

Video Of The Incident:

As per reports, she was standing outside a general store when the white-coloured car ran over her. In the viral video, the driver of the car lost control, and the vehicle first hit a bike before crushing the woman to death.

Rajasthan: Woman Killed After Being Run Over By Learner Driver In Jodhpur; 2 Arrested | VIDEO
Rajasthan: Woman Killed After Being Run Over By Learner Driver In Jodhpur; 2 Arrested | VIDEO
After the incident, locals present at the spot rushed towards Devi to rescue her. One of the occupants sitting in the car also got down from the vehicle. However, the details of the driver are not known.

article-image

The incident took place on January 10 in Veer Durgadas Colony’s Street Number 6. Both occupants of the car were reportedly arrested in connection with the matter. However, the Jodhpur Police have not yet released any official statement in this regard. It is still not known under which section the accused were booked.

Jaipur Audi Accident:

Last week, a speeding Audi car went out of control near Kharabas Circle in Jaipur’s Journalist Colony area, ramming into pedestrians and roadside vendors. One person reportedly died in the accident and at least 16 others were injured. Videos of the accident site have surfaced on the internet, showing the aftermath of the crash.

The incident occurred on a stretch that remains crowded late into the night due to the presence of food carts and temporary kiosks. According to police, the luxury vehicle was being driven at a high speed when it first struck a road divider.

